Delta’s First A220 Revealed

Photo: Delta Air Lines

The first Airbus A220-100 for Delta Air Lines has rolled out of the paintshop at the final assembly line in Mirabel, Quebec. Delta is the first US airline to order the A220, and will join existing operators air Baltic, Swiss International Air Lines and Korean Air.

Delta’s fleet management team project manager Larry Cato commented: “There’s nothing like seeing years of planning come together in the shape of a freshly painted aircraft. It’s a major milestone for the future of our fleet.”

Delta plans to put the new jetliner, which is expected to make its first flight in autumn, into service in early 2019. The airline has a total of 75 A220-100s, previously known as the Bombardier CS100, on order, together with options for a further 50, the largest single purchaser for the type.

Although Delta was the first US customer, in July 2018 JetBlue announced a new order for 60 A220-300s at the Farnborough Airshow, with deliveries to start in 2020.

According to the Airbus website, as of August 31, 2018 there were 402 orders for the A220 family, with 42 aircraft delivered to date.