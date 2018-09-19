First ANA A380 Takes to the Sky

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: September 19th, 2018

Photo: Airbus

 

The first of All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) Airbus A380s has lifted off from Toulouse, flying direct to Airbus’ Hamburg facility. Upon arrival, the aircraft will be painted in ANA’s special colour scheme and have its cabin installed.

ANA is the first customer for the A380 in Japan, ordering three examples in 2016, taking on three aircraft which were originally intended for Skymark Airlines.  Handover to the airline is planned for early 2019, and the initial route for the superjumbo will be the highly popular Tokyo/Haneda to Honolulu, Hawaii.

ANA intends to paint each A380, which is configured in a 520-seat layout (383 economy, 73 premium economy, 56 business class, and eight first class), with a special turtle livery, each with a blue, orange or cyan colour.

Posted in News

