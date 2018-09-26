First Ultra Long-Range A350 Delivered

Photo: Airbus

Launch customer, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has taken delivery of the first A350-900 Ultra Long-Range (ULR) at a ceremony in Toulouse. The jet, 9V-SGA (c/n 220) is one of seven the carrier has on order and is configured in a two-class layout of 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats.

SIA says it will launch services with the variant on October 11, with non-stop services between Singapore and New York. With an average flying time of 18hrs 45mins, they will become the world’s longest commercial flights.

The type will next enter service on the carrier’s non-stop transpacific routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Goh Choon Phong, SIA’s CEO, said: “This is a proud moment for both Singapore Airlines and Airbus. Not only have we again strengthened our partnership, but also because we have pushed the limits with this highly advanced new aircraft, we are extending long-range flying to new lengths.”

SIA is one of the largest customers for the A350XWB family, having ordered a total of 67 A350-900s – including the seven ULRs – and now has 22 examples in its fleet.