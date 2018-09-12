Fresh Look for Flybe

Photo: Flybe

Exeter-based regional carrier Flybe has revealed a refreshed livery for its turboprop and jet fleet.

The first aircraft with the updated design is G-JECP (c/n 4136), a Bombardier Q400 which was delivered to the airline in 2006. Flybe’s emblematic purple has been retained, although now alongside a cleaner lilac and white, in contrast to earlier examples which feature red and yellow.

The airline, which is Europe’s largest regional carrier, says the simpler colour scheme forms part of a larger rebranding exercise, and is “in sync” with its wider “Close to You” slogan. Flybe started to roll out the current purple livery in 2013, although many of its aircraft – including Embraer E175 and E195 jets – are still spotted in an earlier white and blue design.

For maximum efficiency, the carrier plans to paint up to ten aircraft each year in the new livery as they arrive for scheduled maintenance and repair, with a target for the entire fleet to feature the clean new look by 2025. It is understood aircraft still in Flybe’s pre-2013 colours will be the first to be repainted, with four new E175 due to be delivered from Brazil in summer 2019 also sporting the new look.

Speaking as the updated livery was unveiled, Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmières-Widener said: “To date, almost every part of our business has been touched by our ‘Close to You’ brand refresh and so refreshing our aircraft livery plays a significant part of strengthening that positioning as well as being an integral part of the ongoing programme to reinvigorate our fleet. The best part is that, by careful planning, we will achieve this at no additional cost to the business.”