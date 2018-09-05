Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Gears in Motion at Laudamotion

Published: September 5th, 2018

Photo: Laudamotion

 

Austrian low-cost carrier Laudamotion has revealed a new livery and a boost in aircraft numbers.

Airline bosses say nine additional Airbus A320s will join the company in time for the summer 2019 season representing a doubling of its total fleet. The Vienna-based firm has also unveiled a fresh new livery, which the airline says “reflects Laudamotion’s Austrian heritage”.

The airline is now 75% owned by Ryanair following the completion of a deal between the Irish carrier and former F1 champion-turned aviation tycoon Niki Lauda. Ryanair’s August performance figures were the first which included Laudamotion services, with its new acquisition contributing 500,000 passengers and a load factor of 92% to the data.

Speaking at the announcement, Laudamotion CEO, Andreas Gruber, said: “Laudamotion now faces the future with great confidence, backed by the enormous financial strength of Ryanair, our new majority shareholder and Europe’s largest airline.”

David O’Brien, Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, added: “Ryanair is pleased to complete the purchase of a 75% shareholding in Laudamotion GmbH from Niki Lauda and his team. We look forward to fulfilling [his] vision of Laudamotion as Austria’s No. 1 low fare airline and providing competition and choice to the high fare airlines.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

