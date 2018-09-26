German Overhaul for Small Planet

Small Planet Germany is to restructure its business after opening insolvency proceedings. The carrier, an offshoot of Lithuanian charter specialist Small Planet Airlines, said it made the move “with the aim of being able to continue flight operations in the long term”.

Explaining the decision in a statement issued on September 18, Small Planet Group CEO Vytautas Kaikaris said:

“After airberlin went bankrupt last year, a niche emerged for the other carriers, and Small Planet Germany chose to more than double in size in order to take advantage of these newly opened possibilities in the market. However, the company struggled to manage this successfully due to several factors – the late delivery of aircraft before the start of the summer season, shortage of crews in the market, unreliable sub-charter aircraft and unforeseeable technical events that had a devastating impact on a very intense schedule.” He continued: “This led to flight irregularities which in turn led to an increasing cost burden. The financial losses incurred by the German company forced it to file for a restructuring process under the German law. Nevertheless, the company continues operations under restructuring.”

The airline confirmed its Air Operator Certificate remains in place and its flight schedule will remain unchanged.