Hawaiian Plans ‘Longest Domestic Route’

Aloha Boston! Hawaiian Airlines is planning to fly nonstop to Boston/Logan from its Honolulu base from April 2019.

The route, at 5,095 miles, will become the longest scheduled route in American history, and will be served using 278 seat Airbus A330 aircraft.

According to the airline, Boston is the largest market in the US without a nonstop service to Hawaii with nearly 500 people flying between the islands and New England every day.

The carrier starts five-times-weekly flights from April 4, timed to attract New Englanders weary of their colder climate. Honolulu will be Logan’s 76th nonstop domestic destination.

According to Hawaii Tourism Authority president George Szigeti, the Greater Boston market currently brings some 60,000 visitors to the islands each year.