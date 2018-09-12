Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia Announce Codeshare

Photo: Sergey Kustov / Wikimedia Commons

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Garuda Indonesia have signed a strategic partnership agreement, increasing travel options between the countries.

Initially, the two airlines will operate codeshare services between Japan and Indonesia and on some domestic flights flown by the carriers. Garuda Indonesia is also planning to offer codeshare options on a number of transpacific routes operated by the Japanese flag carrier.

As a result of the new deal, there will be four daily codeshares between Tokyo/Narita and Jakarta, providing improved choice for both leisure and business flyers with the two carriers.

Yuji Akasaka, president of Japan Airlines said: “We look forward to the partnership with Garuda Indonesia, who continuously strives through its transformation programme, and has achieved a 5-star Airline rating by Skytrax. I truly believe we can provide our mutual customers the highest level of service, which excels the industry standard.”

Garuda Indonesia president & CEO Pahala N Mansury said, “Japan is one of [the most] important markets for Indonesia and through this partnership we can offer more travel options for the increasing number of passengers travelling between the two countries and beyond Japan. At the same time, the partnership is expected to boost trade and tourism activities by making Indonesia much more accessible for Japanese visitors.”

Elsewhere, JAL is also expanding its regional network to the Philippines with the launch of a new route from Tokyo/Haneda to Manila starting February 1, 2019. With two existing flights from its Narita hub, JAL will soon operate three flights a day to the Philippine capital from Tokyo.

According to recent figures, tourism between the two countries is expanding rapidly, with many Japanese companies also taking advantage of recent growth in the Philippine economy.