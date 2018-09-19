Qantas Hints at London Non-stop Ambitions

Photo: Qantas / Boeing

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has made the clearest indication yet that the airline is serious about non-stop travel from Sydney to London.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, Joyce said the carrier could place an order for an aircraft capable of flying up to 20 hours next year. He said he was confident that demand for the flight would be there, and flights could start from 2022 if they can get the right aircraft.

Joyce said that Qantas is considering the Airbus A350-1000 for the flight but the plane would need “modification” because it “needs a little bit more range to get there”. The Boeing 777-8 is also believed to be under consideration.

“Business traffic and general leisure customers would rather have the certainty of getting there direct, not having to stop, not having connections gone wrong, the extra speed that that entails is really important,” he said.

In March this year, Qantas launched non-stop flights from Perth to London with a flight time of 17 hours. The CEO added that since its launch, the load factor was on average 92%, and business class even higher at 94%.

There are other airlines eyeing ultra-long non-stop flights. Singapore Airlines’ new route between Singapore and Newark is scheduled to be up 19 hours in duration.

The current longest flight is Qatar Airways non-stop connection from Doha to Auckland, taking 17.5 hours.