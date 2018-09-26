Shanghai’s First Dreamliner

Shanghai Airlines has taken on its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The jet, B-1111 (c/n 63706), is the 100th aircraft the China Eastern Airlines subsidiary has received from the US manufacturer and aptly carries a large ‘100’ symbol on its fuselage.

Li Yangmin, vice president of China Eastern group said: “We are so excited to take delivery of the very first Dreamliner for Shanghai Airlines, as well as China Eastern Group”.

The carrier is planning to fly its first 787s on popular domestic routes from Shanghai to Chengdu and Beijing – as well as regional services to Japan and Korea – and says that, as its 787 fleet grows, it plans to take advantage of the type’s long range and fuel efficiency to open new international routes.