SkyWork Ceases Operations

Published: September 5th, 2018

Photo: Kambui / Wikimedia Commons

 

Swiss regional carrier SkyWork Airlines has collapsed after repeated attempts to bolster the business were unsuccessful.

“After failed negotiations with a possible partner, SkyWork is unable to provide the financial guarantees necessary for the continuation of its activities,” the airline said in a French-language press release.

The Bern-based company has voluntarily returned its Air Operator certificate (AOC) to the Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) and is currently undertaking bankruptcy-related proceedings. Media reports from Switzerland suggest that up to 11,000 customers with upcoming bookings may be affected.

The news marks a sad end for the airline, which only last month was heralding new services, including a new domestic connection between Geneva and Lugano which was due to launch in the autumn. SkyWork employed over 100 people and had six turboprop Saab 2000 planes serving 22 European destinations from its Bern hub.

The airline was responsible for almost two in every three commercial flights serving the Swiss capital. As such, airport management have been quick to reassure travellers that all remaining airline operations are unaffected, and they will be seeking other carriers to reinstate services to the most popular destinations.

