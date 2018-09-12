TAP Set for Dublin Return

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: September 12th, 2018

Photo: Alfvan Beem / Wikimedia Commons

 

Portuguese flag carrier TAP is returning to the Emerald Isle in style, with the announcement of a new double daily service to the Irish capital. TAP will operate two flights a day between Lisbon and Dublin starting on April 1, 2019, with the new route operated by a combination of Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft.

Antonoaldo Neves, TAP chief executive said the new Dublin service was part of an expansion programme that was “another step in the path of strong strategic growth that the company has been going through in recent years and will continue to develop”.

“We’re delighted to welcome TAP back to Dublin Airport after an absence of more than a decade,” added Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

The morning rotation is due to depart Dublin at 10.35am arriving in Lisbon at 1.15pm, with the afternoon service departing Dublin at 5.30pm and touching down in the Portuguese capital at 8.10pm.

The news comes as TAP continues growing its presence within the UK market. A new service took to the skies in March this year linking London City and Porto, building on the airline’s more established connection from the Docklands airport to Lisbon.  The airline currently has a fleet of 88 aircraft, with new jets including the A330neo – for which TAP is the global launch customer – due to enter commercial service in the coming months.

