Transatlantic Expansion for United

Photo: United Airlines

United Airlines has announced three new nonstop transatlantic routes for 2019. The carrier will add a year-round service from San Francisco to Amsterdam, and summer flights from Newark to Prague and Naples.

The Illinois-based firm will fly its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Schiphol from March 30, complementing its existing year-round services to Amsterdam from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Houston/George Bush Intercontinental, Newark and Washington/Dulles.

Elsewhere, the carrier’s Newark to Naples routing will run between May 22 and October 4, 2019 with the Prague service also wrapping up on October 4, albeit with a slightly later starting date of June 6. Both services will be served by United’s 767-300 aircraft.

The announcement by United comes shortly after its larger rivals American Airlines and Delta Air Lines revealed their own European growth plans for next summer. Highlights from American include a new daily routing from Phoenix to Heathrow; and seasonal services from Dallas/Ft Worth to Munich and Dublin, and from Philadelphia to Edinburgh, Bologna, Berlin/Tegel and Dubrovnik. For its part, Delta will launch a new operation between Tampa and Amsterdam and increase frequencies from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam.