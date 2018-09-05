Transatlantic Expansion for United

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: September 5th, 2018

Photo: United Airlines

 

United Airlines has announced three new nonstop transatlantic routes for 2019. The carrier will add a year-round service from San Francisco to Amsterdam, and summer flights from Newark to Prague and Naples.

The Illinois-based firm will fly its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Schiphol from March 30, complementing its existing year-round services to Amsterdam from its hubs at Chicago O’Hare, Houston/George Bush Intercontinental, Newark and Washington/Dulles.

Elsewhere, the carrier’s Newark to Naples routing will run between May 22 and October 4, 2019 with the Prague service also wrapping up on October 4, albeit with a slightly later starting date of June 6. Both services will be served by United’s 767-300 aircraft.

The announcement by United comes shortly after its larger rivals American Airlines and Delta Air Lines revealed their own European growth plans for next summer. Highlights from American include a new daily routing from Phoenix to Heathrow; and seasonal services from Dallas/Ft Worth to Munich and Dublin, and from Philadelphia to Edinburgh, Bologna, Berlin/Tegel and Dubrovnik. For its part, Delta will launch a new operation between Tampa and Amsterdam and increase frequencies from Los Angeles to Paris and Amsterdam.

