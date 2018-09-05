VLM Airlines Enters Liquidation

Photo: VLM Airlines

Antwerp-based carrier VLM Airlines has entered liquidation, with all commercial flight operations suspended with immediate effect. SHS Aviation, the majority shareholder sealed the airline’s fate at an extraordinary general assembly held in London late last week.

In August it was announced that VLM would discontinue scheduled connections to destinations including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cologne-Bonn and Munich, with only its business charter flights and Antwerp to London City and Antwerp to Zurich routes surviving the cuts. This latest decision means that even this final roster of services are grounded.

At its peak, VLM Airlines’ fleet consisted of six Fokker 50 turboprop aircraft, each capable of carrying up to 50 passengers.

It is the second time in recent years that the VLM brand has faced severe financial hardship, having previously filed for bankruptcy in 2016. Following a major restructuring programme and new investment from Chinese and Dutch backers, the airline took to the air once again last year with much fanfare.