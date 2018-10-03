50 Years of the Jumbo Jet

Photo: Key Publishing

The plane that truly opened up international air travel for the masses, the Boeing 747, was unveiled to the public 50 years ago. The new aircraft was revealed to thousands at Boeing’s new factory at Everett, Seattle on September 30, 1968 which was built specifically for the Jumbo.

Measuring more than 210ft (63.6m) long and with a wingspan of 195ft (59m), the jet was the largest constructed at the time. This was a radical new design and the first widebody passenger airliner ever built.

Designed for long haul flights, it carried at least double the number of passengers as a Boeing 707, and with a maximum take-off weight of 734,000lb (333 tonnes) the 747 needed an unprecedented amount of thrust of 37,000lb st.

The Jumbo Jet was incredibly popular, with airlines from every corner of the world eager to sign up for the massive new aircraft. With a range of up to 4,620 miles (8,560km) without the need to refuel, the 747 became the true long-haul pioneer.

The Boeing Company was hugely relieved, as it had already accumulated over US$1bn of debt developing the aircraft.

Over the years, British Airways became the largest single operator of the 747, eventually buying 101 of the airliners, with 36 of the -400 model remaining in the fleet in 2018. The British flag carrier has said it plans to phase out the venerable jet by February 2024.

Although firms such as United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have disposed of the Jumbo in recent years, it has found a new lease of life with others including Lufthansa in the guise of the new 747-8i passenger version and the -8F for cargo operators.