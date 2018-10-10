Air Tahiti Nui Dreamliner Debut

Photo: Boeing

Boeing has delivered the first 787-9 Dreamliner to Air Tahiti Nui. The aircraft, F-OMUA (c/n 39297), was acquired from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) on October 8 and is the first Boeing jet in the carrier’s fleet. It will be used to replace older Airbus A340s on the airline’s long-range network to destinations such as Paris, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

Michel Monvoisin, chief executive officer and chairman of Air Tahiti Nui commented: “Our dream has finally become reality with the arrival of Air Tahiti Nui’s first 787-9 Dreamliner.”

The Tahitian Dreamliner will make flying to one of the world’s treasures an unforgettable experience, as we introduce new seats and a culturally inspired cabin on the 787. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, the 787 Dreamliner will guide us towards another successful 20 years and beyond.”

The GE Aviation GEnx-powered aircraft will carry 294 passengers in a three-class configuration including 30 in business class and 32 in premium economy.

Announced in 2015, the order for four 787s – two purchased directly from Boeing and two leased through ALC – is part of the carrier’s fleet upgrade plan, which also includes the introduction of a new livery.