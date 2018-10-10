Airliner World – November 2018 Overview

The November edition of Airliner World is on sale now, featuring…

Part two of our FREE Global Airline Guide. In this authoritative, 20-page pull-out supplement, we analyse market trends, airline traffic, alliances, start-ups and failures as well as aircraft orders and deliveries, offering a concise reference source detailing the global airline fleet. In total, more than 1,900 carriers from 195 countries are covered, with data kindly supplied by airline intelligence specialist ch-aviation.

Elsewhere in this issue, if you were asked to list Europe’s major hubs, it’s unlikely Helsinki would crop up in the conversation. And for good reason. The Finnish facility handled 18.9m passengers last year, an impressive figure in insolation, but paling into insignificance when compared with the more traditional hubs of London/Heathrow, Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt. In fact, it’s not even the biggest airport among the Nordic nations, lagging some way behind Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm by passenger traffic. And yet, the 29th busiest facility in Europe is playing an increasing role as an important gateway to the east, belying its diminutive size.

It’s not so much David versus Goliath, as quality over quantity. It may lack the passenger throughput of its rivals, but Helsinki takes advantage of its geographical convenience – lying on the major airways between Europe and Asia – to offer the fastest and most direct connection between the two continents. It is here the airport, and its incumbent flag carrier Finnair, is excelling. We head to the Finnish capital to find out how.

Maintaining our European theme, we hear how Flybe has refocused operations and is resizing its fleet for profitability.

“We don’t just want to fly every aircraft every minute of the day to get revenue. It might not be profitable revenue.” Flybe chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear is explaining the type of business model in which he most believes. “For me it’s all about the profit and loss. I am all about bottom line.”

The CCO, whose CV includes positions at bmi, Etihad Airways, Jet Airways and most recently as CEO of Air Seychelles, is on a mission to help Flybe continue its journey to long-term growth.

Staying on the Continent, we pay a visit to the Balkan Republic of Kosovo, one of the few nations in Europe that has yet to make it onto the mass tourism radar despite a charming mountainous landscape, delicious Turkish and Albanian-influenced food and a vibrant, well-educated population.

Development has been hampered by social-economic headwinds and a legacy of awkward regulations to navigate, but the air transport market in Kosovo is showing real promise and signs of sustainable growth. With a steady rise in interest among airlines and positive momentum from authorities to relax historical obstacles, the future of air travel in Kosovo looks bright.

Across the ‘Pond’, we head to Halifax Stanfield to find out the latest generation of narrowbody aircraft is opening up a wealth of exciting opportunities at the Canadian regional hub.

The Nova Scotia capital has long been a transport hub for The Maritimes, Canada’s eastern territories of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, and later developed into an important staging post for transatlantic flights due to its enviable geographic position.

As the largest city in the region with the busiest airport in Atlantic Canada, Stanfield’s management team is confident new narrowbody aircraft such as the Airbus A321LR and Boeing 737 MAX will bring new routes, helping to develop tourism and facilitate trade, investment, and immigration.

Moving swiftly from hubs to props, every day, de Havilland Canada aircraft – including the DHC-2 Beaver, DHC-3 Otter, and DHC-6 Twin Otter – serve in some of the most demanding STOL situations encountered anywhere in the world.

Whether on wheels, floats or even skis, the aircraft are renowned for their outstanding safety and reliability in the most challenging operating environments. So impressive are their credentials, it’s perhaps unsurprising that de Havilland manufactured 1,632 DHC-2s, 60 DHC-2Ts, 466 DHC-3s and 851 DHC-6s before ending production, emphasising the need for small passenger aircraft that can operate virtually anywhere.

Of course, none of the above de Havilland aircraft are new. Even the youngest member of the family – the DHC-6 Twin Otter – last rolled off the production line in 1988. Its older siblings, the Otters and Beavers, go back even further, with the final example built in 1967. But despite their old age, many of these legacy aircraft remain in active service. Maintaining these types is no easy feat, but Canada’s Viking Air is on hand to assist…

South of the border, few American carriers have had it easy over the past few decades, but the story of Sun Country Airlines is more turbulent than most. Taking on multiple incarnations over the 36 years since it was originally founded, the company is today in rude health with more than 1,800 employees and 25 aircraft in service, flying to over 40 destinations across the United States and beyond.

As the largest privately owned carrier in the country, Sun Country is a survivor of corporate mega-mergers, two recessions and as many bankruptcies. Today, ‘Minnesota’s hometown airline’ is thriving.

British Overseas Airways Corporation flight BA371/184 was a scheduled service from London to Rio de Janeiro via Lisbon, Dakar and Natal. Late on July 20, 1950 it departed the Senegalese capital for Brazil, operated by Canadair C-4 Argonaut G-ALHN (c/n 160) Argosy and carrying a crew of seven along with 12 passengers plus one dog.

Under the command of Captain R C ‘Cliff’ Alabaster, the aircraft’s path took it over the South Atlantic into a dark, moonless night in calm weather above gentle seas. For almost four hours after the 2229hrs GMT departure, the crossing had been uneventful, cruising through the darkness at 20,000ft above the Atlantic.

Regular in-flight instrument checks showed Argosy’s four Rolls-Royce Merlins were running beautifully until, at 0220hrs GMT and around 30 minutes beyond the point of no return, the gentle throbbing of the engines suddenly changed to a high-pitched whine…

“Island in Sight: Straight in to Land” recounts a tale of courage and airmanship that averted disaster over the South Atlantic.

Lastly, we continue our regular coverage of the more specialist areas of the industry where confidence currently reigns. Etihad Airways Engineering Abdul Khaliq Saeed is delighted by recent progress and optimistic about the MRO’s outlook. Speaking exclusively to Airliner World, the CEO discusses market position, new technology, ongoing investments and exceeding customer expectations.

Air BP’s technical director Kerry Rutherford also offers an insight into current and future demands in the refuelling sector. Although often overlooked by passengers, there is a vast amount of background technology and manpower providing this essential service as safely and efficiently as possible.

Air BP is the specialised aviation division of the London-based energy giant, with its services available at around 900 airport locations in over 50 countries around the world, serving both commercial and general aviation. The company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuels for both turbine and piston-engined aircraft. In addition to its core refuelling services, Air BP also incorporates an aviation fuel consultancy, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities.

Our packed November edition concludes with our regular comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including further transatlantic growth for Aer Lingus, Biman Bangladesh Airlines selects for Bombardier Q400s, Aeroflot ups its order for Sukhoi Superjet 100s, Delta’s first Airbus A220 breaks cover, and VLM Airlines enters liquidation. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, plus we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription to Airliner World in our caption competition.

