Airliner World: October 2018 Edition Highlights

The October issue of Airliner World featuring:

A FREE 24-PAGE Global Airline Guide. In this authoritative pullout supplement, we analyse market trends, airline traffic, alliances, start-ups and failures as well as aircraft orders and deliveries, offering a concise reference source detailing the global airline fleet. In total, more than 1,900 carriers from 195 countries are covered, with data kindly supplied by airline intelligence specialist ch-aviation. Part one features airlines from Afghanistan to Nigeria, illustrated with stunning imagery of take offs, landings and everything in between. Be sure to keep a look out for part two (North Korea – Zimbabwe) which will be included free with the November 2018 issue of Airliner World.

Aside from the Global Guide, this month we focus on Swiss International Air Lines. Renowned for its punctuality and overall quality of service, Airliner World travels to Switzerland to speak with key players at the flag carrier and learn more about its future ambitions as it optimises its business model to meet the ever-changing demands of its home market. We’ll look at the challenges of operating a diverse fleet, the importance of the premium market and discuss the airline’s eye for design and detail.

Another must-read feature takes us behind the scenes with Antonov Airlines, operator of the almighty An-22, the world’s largest propeller-driven aeroplane. Airliner World was given exceptionally rare access to the 44-year-old behemoth as she flies once again to undertake some of the most challenging cargo operations anywhere on the planet. We speak with the highly-skilled crews and other technical staff who keep the giant running.

Turning to North America, we report on the emerging trend of carriers developing scheduled services from business aviation operations. The momentum within this niche industry is growing by the year, with a market that is evolving so quickly, it’s keeping even the operators on their toes. We speak with two companies who have similar goals in this space despite their firms having very different backgrounds.

Keeping things stateside, this month Airliner World visits Orange Country-based private charter company JetSuite to learn about how its innovative options for private aircraft management fit into the new so-called ‘sharing economy’. We’re given privileged access to the operation, offering insight into a revolutionary programme designed to reduce the cost of ownership to single-aircraft owners.

Elsewhere, nostalgia fans will enjoy our homage to British leisure carrier Court Line. We chart the rise and fall of one of the most flamboyant airlines to take to the skies of 1970s Britain, with a boom to bust story which is full of colour both literally and figuratively. A genuine pioneer in the holiday sector, Court Line helped transform the way millions of Europeans travelled, with a lasting legacy that continues to the present day.

Stepping back from the archives, we bring things back to the top of the news agenda, with a fascinating flight report chronicling the passenger journey from Europe to Iran and back. We put flag carrier Iran Air to the test against privately owned rival Mahan Air. From the ease of check-in through to the quality of the IFE and inflight catering, we offer an insight into commercial flying in an era of political uncertainty, with the spectre of further economic sanctions on Tehran.

Keeping our finger on the beating pulse of the aviation industry, this month we also report on increasing consolidation within the sector. With Airbus’ recent takeover of Bombardier’s C Series programme and Boeing’s proposed partnership with Embraer, what do these closer ties mean for the global aerospace industry? Airliner World speaks to the key players from all sides to make sense of it all.

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including details of the green light for Bombardier’s 90-seat Q400, Ryanair and Air Malta joining forces, and Widerøe’s launch into Liverpool, offering the only scheduled connection between Merseyside and Scandinavia. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

