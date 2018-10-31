Boeing Opens First European Manufacturing Site

Photo: Boeing

US aerospace giant Boeing has unveiled its first European manufacturing site in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, making actuation system components for 737 and 767 aircraft.

When at full capacity, the facility will produce thousands of components each month which will then be shipped for assembly to Boeing’s Portland plant in Oregon, United States. The £40m site employs 52 staff and 20 apprentices.

“We appreciate all the community support for Boeing’s new advanced manufacturing factory in the UK. This is a fabulous example of how we are engaging global talent to provide greater value to our customers,” said Jenette Ramos, Boeing senior vice president of manufacturing, supply chain and operations. “In Boeing Sheffield, we are building on longstanding relationships and the region’s manufacturing expertise to enhance our production system and continue to connect, protect, explore and inspire aerospace innovation.”

The facility will manufacture more than 100 different high-tech actuation components for the 737 and 767 wing trailing edge. Actuation systems move the flaps at the back of the wing to provide extra lift at low speeds during takeoff and landing. Raw materials used in the production of these parts are sourced from suppliers in the UK.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “Boeing’s choice of location is a strong sign of confidence in our advanced engineering excellence, confidence in our workforce and strong manufacturing heritage, and confidence in the cutting-edge collaborations between university and business that enable us to lead the world.”

The company established a presence in the English city in 2001 when it co-founded the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with the University of Sheffield.