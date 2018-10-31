China Airlines Unveils Joint Livery A350

Photo: Airbus

China Airlines has taken delivery of its 14th Airbus A350-900, B-18918 (c/n 239), which features a special joint livery.

The paint scheme combines the airline’s distinctive plum blossom logo with Airbus’ exclusive A350 XWB carbon fibre pattern. The airline operates these aircraft on long haul services, including routes from Taipei/Taoyuan International Airport to Europe and North America as well as on selected routes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The livery was applied using spray painting, a departure from the traditional practice of digitally printing an aircraft livery; the spray painting process itself is quite complex.

The carbon fibre pattern is in recognition of the fact that the fuselage and wings are constructed using the lightweight material. This along with two Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, helps the aircraft achieve unrivalled levels of operational efficiency according to the manufacturer.

The A350 XWB has established itself in the larger twin aisle category, with 22 airlines operating the aircraft on mostly long-haul operations. At the end of September 2018, Airbus had recorded a total of 890 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 customers worldwide.