Delta A220 Flies

Photo: Airbus

The first Delta Air Lines Airbus A220 has taken to the skies. Departing from Mirabel airport, Quebec, on October 6, the inaugural flight lasted 2hrs 53mins, during which time the pilots checked the main aircraft systems, according to Airbus.

The airliner, N101DU (c/n 50020) had only rolled out of the paint shop a few days earlier and will now continue with pre-delivery testing and interior installation.

Delta Air Lines became the single biggest customer for the A220-100, formerly the Bombardier CS100, when it ordered 75 aircraft in 2016. It will become the first US operator of the type, and the fourth globally, after Swiss International Air Lines, airBaltic and Korean Air.

The incoming A220s, which are due to enter service with Delta in early 2019, will be used to replace MD-88s and MD-90s, of which the airline still has, respectively, 93 and 50 in service.