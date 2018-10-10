Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Delta A220 Flies

Delta A220 Flies

Published: October 10th, 2018

Photo: Airbus

 

The first Delta Air Lines Airbus A220 has taken to the skies.  Departing from Mirabel airport, Quebec, on October 6, the inaugural flight lasted 2hrs 53mins, during which time the pilots checked the main aircraft systems, according to Airbus.

The airliner, N101DU (c/n 50020) had only rolled out of the paint shop a few days earlier and will now continue with pre-delivery testing and interior installation.

Delta Air Lines became the single biggest customer for the A220-100, formerly the Bombardier CS100, when it ordered 75 aircraft in 2016. It will become the first US operator of the type, and the fourth globally, after Swiss International Air Lines, airBaltic and Korean Air.

The incoming A220s, which are due to enter service with Delta in early 2019, will be used to replace MD-88s and MD-90s, of which the airline still has, respectively, 93 and 50 in service.

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP