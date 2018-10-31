Double Celebrations for Delta

Photo: Delta / Chris Rank

Delta Air Lines has become the first US carrier to take delivery of the Airbus A220 at the manufacturer’s assembly line in Mirabel, Quebec.

The airline’s A220 will enter service in early 2019, making Delta the fourth global carrier to operate the aircraft previously known as the Bombardier C Series. Airbus became lead partner in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP) earlier this year, prompting a name change to the Airbus A220.

“It is with great pride that we take delivery of our first, state-of-the-art A220-100,” said Delta chief executive Ed Bastian. “We have big plans for our A220 fleet and are confident that Delta customers and Delta people alike will be delighted with the in-flight experience provided by this thoroughly modern and efficient aircraft. We value our longstanding partnerships with Airbus and Bombardier and are grateful for the great design and manufacturing work done by the team here in Mirabel.”

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 employees gathered in Delta’s new state-of-the-art engine shop in Atlanta, to mark ten years since the final approval of the merger between Delta and Northwest on October 29, 2008.

Standing majestically behind the seven-storey glass window was Delta’s newest member of the fleet, the A220. Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting session, hundreds of employees queued to enjoy an exclusive look inside of the aircraft.

Bastian added: “Ten years ago we closed on the most audacious undertaking in our history, our goal was to perform the merger in a way that had never been done. We didn’t have all the answers, but we knew we were going to do it because of the strength of our culture and our people. Look at what you’ve created – arguably the most successful airline in the globe.”

Delta operates over 5,400 flights daily to 304 destinations in 52 countries, it’s also the largest A220-100 customer, with a firm order for 75 aircraft.