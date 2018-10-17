Embraer Launches “Market Disruptor”

Embraer has officially unveiled its new “disruptive” business jets, the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600. The new aircraft, which are aimed at the midsize and super-midsize markets, were displayed for the first time at the 2018 National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando in mid-October.

Embraer Executive Jets president and CEO, Michael Amalfitano, said: “The Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 are the disruptive aircraft for the entrepreneur, for the pioneer, for the innovator. The Praetors are aircraft certainly in keeping with their name, leading the way in redefining the characteristics of what a midsize and super-midsize aircraft deliver to the market.”

The Brazilian manufacturer said the Praetor 600 will be “the farthest flying super-midsize business jet”, offering a range of 3,900 nautical miles (7,223 km) – sufficient for non-stop flights between London and New York. The smaller Praetor 500 will, the firm added, “be the fastest mid-size aircraft.”

The new Praetors are equipped with a plethora of new technologies – the Upper Tech panel displays flight information and provides cabin management features, which are also made available on personal devices via the Honeywell Ovation Select system. They will also feature high-speed, high-capacity internet connectivity and IPTV through Viasat’s Ka-band set-up.

To improve passenger comfort, the cabin will be pressurised to an altitude of 5,800ft, while Embraer claims the aircraft are the only midsize and super-midsize business jets with full fly-by-wire and active turbulence reduction.

Currently still under development, two Praetor 600 prototypes are undertaking test flights ahead of certification and service entry currently expected in the second quarter of 2019. The Praetor 500 will follow in the third quarter of 2019.