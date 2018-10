Current Issue

November 2018In the November edition of Airliner World, we find out how Helsinki Airport – driven by the ambitious growth strategy of incumbent flag carrier Finnair – is playing an increasingly important role at the crossroads between Europe and Asia. We also shine the spotlight on Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, as it refocuses its operations and resizes its fleet, and we profile Minnesota’s ‘home-town airline’ Sun Country, a survivor of corporate mega-mergers, two recessions and as many bankruptcies. Elsewhere in this issue, we look back on the Argosy incident, a tale of courage and airmanship that averted disaster over the South Atlantic, and we hear how Canada’s Viking Air is helping to maintain the large global fleet of out-of-production de Havilland aircraft. We also hear how the latest generation of narrowbody aircraft is opening up a wealth of exciting opportunities at Halifax Stanfield, and we cast a critical eye on the Republic of Kosovo, home to a modern airport and beautiful scenery but still finding its wings. Lastly, Etihad Airways Engineering’s CEO Abdul Khaliq Saeed discusses the MRO’s recent progress and ambitions, and Air BP’s technical director Kerry Rutherford offers an insight into current and future demands in the sector. Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including further transatlantic growth for Aer Lingus, Biman Bangladesh Airlines opts for Bombardier Q400s, Aeroflot ups its order for Sukhoi Superjet 100s, Delta’s first Airbus A220 breaks cover, and VLM Airlines enters liquidation. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription in our caption competition.

Buy Print Buy App