Half Century for the Emirates A380

Photo: Emirates

Emirates has expanded the network of destinations served by its flagship A380 aircraft with the launch of new scheduled services to Hamburg and Osaka/Kansai. The upgauge bears additional significance as they represent the 49th and 50th A380 destinations for the carrier.

The inaugural A380 service from Dubai to Osaka/Kansai landed on October 28 at 4.55pm local time while the second A380 service launch from Dubai to Hamburg landed at 12.55pm local time on October 29. Both flights were met by traditional water cannon salutes, and VIP delegations from Dubai, Hamburg and Osaka who attended ceremonies in the respective arrival airports.

Previously served by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the equipment change represents a 22% capacity increase on the route to Hamburg while the Osaka flight receives a 38% boost.

Emirates’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori said: “We are finally bringing our flagship aircraft ‘home’ as all our A380s were fitted at Airbus in Hamburg. We are the first airline to offer scheduled A380 services into Hamburg and we are proud to operate the A380 on flights to all German gateways.”

He continued: “Adding Osaka to our growing list of A380 destination cities allows us to provide our customers in Japan with the best-in-class onboard product and innovative offering that the aircraft offers – this is a great achievement for us.”

Flights on Emirates’ Dubai to Osaka route operate as EK316/317, served by a three-class configured A380 accommodating 489 passengers, with 399 economy class seats on the main deck and 76 fully flat-bed mini-pods in business class in addition to 14 first class private suites on the upper deck.

For Hamburg travellers, services have a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 seats in economy on the main deck, 76 fully flat-bed seats in business and 14 first class private suites on the upper deck.