Kuwait Airways Commits to A330neo

Photo: (Photo Airbus)

Kuwait Airways has ordered eight Airbus A330-800s. The deal, signed at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, is part of a major upgrade and expansion for the Kuwaiti flag carrier, which has also committed to 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos, with deliveries starting in 2019.

Reflecting on a “sound investment”, the carrier’s chairman Yousef Al-Jassim said: “The A330-800 will seamlessly fit into our fleet expansion and growth plans. We are confident that the A330-800 will support us to compete effectively on our expanding route network.”

Kuwait Airways’ order for the A330-800 is currently the only commitment for the variant. Taiwan’s Trans Asia Airways outlined plans to acquire up to four examples prior to its failure in 2016, while Hawaiian Airlines cancelled its deal for six aircraft in February, switching its order to the rival Boeing 787-9.

Powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-800 is the smaller, longer-range version of the A330neo, and features a new wing with increased span, new A350 XWB-inspired sharklets and the revamped ‘Airspace’ cabin. Flight testing of the A330-800 is set to begin this year.