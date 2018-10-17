Lufthansa CityLine Goes Airbus

Photo: (Photo Lufthansa)

Lufthansa CityLine is set to acquire its first Airbus A320 family aircraft after reaching an agreement with its pilots’ union. The deal, with Vereinigung Cockpit, will see the regional carrier introduce the A319 to its Munich hub next spring. Five more of the type, all drawn from parent company Lufthansa, will follow by 2020.

Wilken Bormann, chairman of Lufthansa CityLine and CEO of Lufthansa Hub Munich, said: “Lufthansa CityLine has been handling an important part of our feeder traffic at the hubs in Munich and Frankfurt for many years. Entering the A320 segment is a logical next step. With the new collective agreement, both negotiating partners have illustrated their will to jointly develop Lufthansa CityLine as a key component of the Lufthansa Group.”

New “future-proof” employment conditions have been agreed with the 650 pilots at the regional carrier, including a “modest” salary increase for the next three years and a growth-related increase for 2021. Additionally, the company pension plan is to be brought in line with the mainline scheme.

The wholly owned Lufthansa subsidiary specialises in hub operations at Frankfurt and Munich. With a fleet of almost 50 aircraft, the carrier operates 300 departures a day, transporting around eight million passengers a year to 80 destinations in 24 countries.