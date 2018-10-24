ATRs for Maldivian Start-Up

Photo: ATR

Manta Air, the new domestic airline in the Republic of Maldives, has signed a lease agreement for two ATR 72-600s with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). The first turboprop will be introduced in November, with the second example planned to arrive before the end of the year. The aircraft will initially operate from Manta Air’s base at Velana International Airport to three airports: Kudahuvadhoo on Dhaalu atoll, Dharavandhoo on Baa atoll and Thimarafushi on Thaa atoll.

The carrier’s COO, Edward Alsford, said: “Manta Air is an exciting new domestic airline. Our mission is to make flying an enjoyable and effortless experience by ensuring the highest safety standards are established and maintained. The two new ATR 72-600s we are introducing demonstrates our dedication to these standards, and our commitment offers the best levels of service for our passengers. We have taken the unusual step of removing a row of seats to provide our passengers with additional legroom in both our business and economy cabins.”

Martin Møller, chairman of NAC, added: “We are pleased to see our first ATR 72-600 being introduced in the Maldives and contributing to the further development of the air connectivity in this region. The ATR 72-600s perfectly match the requirements for short-haul travel in terms of low operating costs, comfort and ability to take-off and land at small airfields.”