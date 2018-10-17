MAX Lands at SpiceJet

Photo: Photo Boeing)

SpiceJet has taken delivery of its maiden Boeing 737 MAX. The aircraft, VT-MAX (c/n 60644), which was officially handed over on October 12, is the first in a $22bn order for up to 205 737 MAX 8s intended to standardise and grow the Indian carrier’s fleet.

Commenting on the new arrival, the airline’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said: “The induction of our first MAX is a huge milestone in SpiceJet’s journey. Passengers will benefit from a large number of premium seats and, for the first time in India, broadband internet on board.”

SpiceJet committed to 100 new MAX 8s in December 2016, building on an earlier order for 42 MAXs signed at India Aviation 2014 and a follow up deal for 13 aircraft previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing’s orders and deliveries website. It also retains purchase rights for 50 additional examples.

The airliner arrives at a time of strong growth in India’s commercial aviation market. According to IATA, the country has the fastest growing domestic airline industry in the world – last year passenger volumes rose 17.4%, well ahead of second-placed China.