Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News New Irish Aircraft Register

New Irish Aircraft Register

Published: October 17th, 2018

Photo: (Photo Gainjet)

 

Ireland has offically welcomed the first aircraft onto its new EJ register.  The Embraer Lineage 1000, EJ-IOBN (c/n 19000632), was handed over to Gainjet Ireland on October 16 and joins the business jet operator almost 90 years to the day after the first ever entry onto the Irish aircraft register, EI-AAA, in October 1928.

“Ireland already has a worldwide reputation as a leading airfinance jurisdiction, and the Irish Aviation Authority is a world-leading regulator. The EJ register combines these strengths for the corporate aviation space and delivers an onshore EASA register which is guaranteed fully compliant with Part NCC. it’s truly the new gold standard,” Patrick Edmond, Managing Director of the International Aviation Services Centre (IASC) at Shannon remarked. “And with our best-in-class partners, Shannon is the obvious choice for ensuring fast and tax-efficient EJ registration.”

Gainjet’s CEO Ray Mills added: “It’s been an amazing year. We started at Shannon with three jets back in 2016. We chose Shannon because it is a strategically located European base that connects continents. Moreover, thanks to the growing IASC cluster, Shannon has become a major aviation hub for leasing companies and for Atlantic crossing traffic.”

 

Posted in News Tagged with: ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP