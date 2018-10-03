Norwegian Announces Domestic Operations in Argentina

From October 16, Norwegian Air Argentina is launching domestic flights within the country. New routes are starting from Buenos Aires/Aeroparque airport to Córdoba, Mendoza, Iguazú, Bariloche, Neuquén and Salta using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Passengers crossing the Atlantic with Norwegian’s scheduled flights from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires/Ezeiza International hub, can transfer onto the domestic connections at the city’s Aeroparque domestic airport, located 23miles (37km) away. The airline added: “Passengers can easily take the opportunity to split their journey and spend time visiting the vibrant city of Buenos Aires before exploring other parts of Argentina.”

Bjørn Kjos, Norwegian chief executive officer, said: “The imminent start of our operations in Argentina confirms our long-term commitment to the region and represents a milestone in Norwegian’s history. Our new flights will help to improve connectivity, will boost local tourism and increase investment across the country generating a positive impact to local communities.”

The two services to Córdoba and Mendoza launch from October 16, while Iguazú and Neuquén will begin on November 19 and Bariloche and Salta on December 3.

Many of the new destinations will be of interest to tourists, such as Mendoza, the wine growing region, and most notably Iguazú, site of the largest waterfall system in the world.

Additionally, Brazilian regulators in August awarded Norwegian the rights to fly to the country. Following this, the airline has announced flights between London Gatwick and Rio de Janeiro next spring.