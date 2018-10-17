Norwegian Trumps British Airways

Photo: Norwegian

Norwegian Air Shuttle has overtaken British Airways as the largest non-US carrier flying transatlantic services out of New York. According to passenger traffic data issued by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the no-frills airline carried 1.67m international passengers to and from the ‘Big Apple’, 40,000 more than its British rival.

The Oslo-headquarted airline has enjoyed strong growth in New York, surpassing both Lufthansa and Emirates this year.

Bjørn Kjos, founder and CEO of Norwegian said: “Passenger numbers by the NY/NJ Port Authority further endorses the strong demand for lower fares on lucrative transatlantic routes as we flew more customers to and from New York than any other international airline in the 12 months to July 2018.”

The low-cost carrier operates from three airports in the New York area – John F Kennedy, Newark Liberty and Stewart International – to 14 European destinations including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Madrid and Paris. It plans to add a third daily rotation between London and New York/JFK on October 28.

In other news, Oscar Wilde has become Norwegian’s second Irish tail fin hero after Antarctic explorer Tom Crean. The Irish poet and playwright graces the tail fins of recently delivered Boeing 737 MAX LN-BKA (c/n 42832) and Boeing 787 Dreamliner G-CKWN (c/n 63317), to coincide with the anniversary of his birthday on October 16.

The airline said it “has always honoured iconic figures on its aircraft tails, featuring personalities who push boundaries, challenge the norm and inspire others.”