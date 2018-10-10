SAS Heads to Newquay

Photo: (Photo SAS)

SAS Scandinavian Airlines has unveiled plans to launch seasonal services to Cornwall Newquay Airport. The new links, from Copenhagen, will operate twice-weekly from June 28 using a 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900.

Commenting on the announcement, Cornwall Airport Newquay’s managing director Al Titterington said: “This is brilliant news not just for the airport, but the local region of Cornwall and beyond. Adding to our confirmed direct European services to Alicante, Cork, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Faro and Stuttgart next summer, we’re sure that Copenhagen will prove just as popular. This is a route not only for the many Scandinavians wanting to explore Cornwall and the South West of the UK, but also for our local catchment, which now have flights designed perfectly for an extended weekend break in one of Europe’s coolest capital cities.”

The new Cornwall service, which will generate 2,880 seats over the season, is part of a wider-reaching expansion of SAS’ summer flying programme that includes six new destinations and 17 new direct routes. The carrier confirmed it will add connections to Catania, Florence, Marseille, Szczecin and Antalya as well as to Newquay. It will also increase frequencies on routes from Stockholm/Arlanda to Naples and Reykjavik, from Oslo to Faro and Antalya among others.

Rickard Gustafson, president and CEO, SAS remarked: “Interest in travel continues to grow and I am delighted that we can not only offer a number of new destinations next summer but also increase our presence at some of the most popular designations for Scandinavians. We want more people to fly with us and discover the world, but with a smaller carbon footprint. To this end, SAS is striving to create sustainable travel, in the form of various initiatives such as biofuel, new aircraft with lower fuel consumption and emissions, and by reducing food waste and the use of plastics onboard.”