Singapore Airlines Goes Ultra-Long-Haul

Photo: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines is poised to relaunch the world’s longest commercial flight. The service, which runs from the carrier’s Singapore/Changi base to New York/Newark Liberty International Airport, will restart on October 11 following a five-year hiatus.

The 18hrs 45min, 9,000nm (16,700km) flight will initially operate thrice weekly – on Monday, Thursday and Saturday – using an Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range), before upgrading to daily from October 18.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong commented: “We have always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers, and we are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights using the latest Airbus technology.”

The carrier is expected to take delivery of an eventual seven A350ULRs, all of which will be configured in an upper-class layout with 67 seats in business and 94 in premium economy.