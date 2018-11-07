A330-800 Completes Test Flight

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: November 7th, 2018

Photo: Airbus

 

European aerospace giant Airbus has celebrated the maiden test flight of the A330-800. The new widebody, registered F-WTTO (c/n 1888) took to the air for the first time just after 10.30am on November 6 from the manufacturer’s delivery centre in Toulouse. Certification of the A330-800 is expected to take around 300 flight hours, with Airbus management hoping to receive regulatory approval in the second half of 2019. The new jet is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and boasts Airbus’ new wing and sharklet design.

The larger of the two A330neos, the A330-900, recently completed development testing, with certification awarded for key areas including its engines, systems and cabin, which it shares with the -800 model.

During the four-hour routing over south-western France, the multinational crew of five conducted a range of experimental flight tests, with pilots Malcolm Ridley and Francois Barre seated alongside engineer Ludovic Girard in the cockpit. Monitoring the aircraft systems and performance in real-time from a dedicated flight test engineer’s (FTE) station were Catherine Schneider and Jose Corugedo Bermejo.

The test flight crew on the apron at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse. (Photo: Airbus)

Despite the success of the test flight, the wider project has encountered difficulties. Airbus faced a major setback in March this year when Hawaiian Airlines – the only customer for the new jet at the time – cancelled their order and defected to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. Since then, Kuwait Airways has been confirmed as the A330-800s new launch customer with six orders, while Uganda Airways has a memorandum of understanding for two. As of the end of October, Airbus holds firm orders for 232 aircaft within the A330neo family, of which 224 are for the larger A330-900 type.

Despite a sluggish start, management at Airbus are pinning longer-term hopes on airline’s sticking with a “winning formula” as their earlier generation A330-200s and -300s come to the end of their commercial life cycle. Impressive commonality with older members of the A330 family and over 99% between the -800 and -900 series, means flight crews require only a half-day conversion course as part of their training in order to make the step-up to the latest types.

Airliner World was at the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse for the event, with a full report to follow in the February issue.

