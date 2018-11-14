airBaltic Delivers ‘Gift to Latvia’

Photo: airBaltic

Latvian flag carrier airBaltic has unveiled a special livery for one of its Airbus A220-300 aircraft to mark the centenary of the country. The aircraft, registered YL-CSL (c/n 55041), and christened Riga, features a striking red and white paint scheme depicting the Latvian flag along both sides of the aircraft along with the words ‘Latvia 100’ on the tail.

Raimonds Vējonis, president of the Republic of Latvia said: “As a patron of Latvia’s centenary celebration, I am twice as pleased to receive this gift, because every gift to our country on its anniversary is a gift to each of us. Thanks to airBaltic for this gift, which will allow us to look in the sky with pride!”

Martin Gauss, airBaltic CEO added: “The airBaltic team is delighted and honoured to present a special gift to Latvia on its centenary, which is a historical event for every Latvian. We at airBaltic perceive ourselves as ambassadors of Latvia, and we use every opportunity to spread the word about Latvia as a beautiful, successful and flourishing country.”

The new livery took 15 professional painters 1,000 hours to complete using 250 litres of paint. The airBaltic fleet now consists of 36 aircraft – 13 Airbus A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400 aircraft.