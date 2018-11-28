Airbus Delivers First A330neo

Photo: Airbus

TAP Air Portugal has accepted delivery of the first Airbus A330neo at an event held at the aerospace giant’s Toulouse facility. The Portuguese national carrier is due to receive a further 20 of the type in the coming years, which will form the backbone of its long-haul fleet.

TAP’s first A330-900 – leased from Avolon – features 298 seats in a three-class configurations including 34 full-flat business class, 96 ‘economy plus’ and 168 economy class seats. The new aircraft features the Airspace by Airbus cabin, which the manufacturer says will offer “more personal space, larger overhead storage bins, advanced cabin lighting and the latest-generation in-flight entertainment system and connectivity”.

“I am delighted to welcome the first Airbus A330-900 into our expanding fleet. Its unbeatable economics and efficiency will power our business forward,“ commented Antonoaldo Neves, TAP Air Portugal CEO. “The A330neo will give us a lot of operational flexibility thanks to its commonality with the other Airbus aircraft in our fleet.”

Guillaume Faury, president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft added:“Handing over the first ever A330neo to a long-standing Airbus customer, TAP Air Portugal, is a very important milestone for Airbus. Through continuous innovations, the A330neo, our newest widebody aircraft, will offer maximum value and efficiency to our customers and superior comfort to their passengers.”

TAP Air Portugal currently operates an Airbus fleet of 72 aircraft (18 A330s, 4 A340s,and 50 A320 Family aircraft). The single-aisle fleet includes 22 A319ceo, 21 A320ceo and four A321ceo, one A320neo and two recently delivered A321neo.