Airbus Reveals October Results

Photo: Airbus

Ten orders for the Airbus A330-900 from an undisclosed customer rounded off a slightly better than expected October for Airbus.

The deal for the -900 model brings the total number of orders for the wider A330neo programme to 18 for the month. This figure includes eight A330-800s for Kuwait Airways which were formally logged in October. The -800 variant took to the air for the first time on November 6, following a ceremony at Airbus’ Toulouse facility.

The latest orders are the first to be secured by the European aerospace giant for their long-haul aircraft since July 2018, and is also the first A330neo order activity since June, when an order for ten A330-900 examples broke a six month gap in orders for the neo series.

As for deliveries, Airbus handed over aircraft to 40 global customers, including two A220s, 67 A320 Family jetliners (of which 48 were A320/A321neo aircraft), three A330-200/A330-300s, and nine A350 XWBs in the A350-900 and A350-1000 versions. Among the most notable milestones during October was the first A220 provided to a US carrier – an A220-100 received by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. Keeping with narrowbodies, Airbus also surpassed the symbolic 500-delivery mark for its A320neo/A321neo jetliners in the month.

Taking the month’s order and delivery activity into account, Airbus’ overall aircraft backlog remaining to be delivered as of October 31, stood at 7,386 aircraft, representing approximately nine years of production at current rates.