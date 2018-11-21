Alaska Reveals Paine Field Plans

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Jelson25

Alaska Airlines has announced a start date for its new commercial services from Seattle/Paine Field. The carrier, which brands itself ‘the Seattle area’s hometown airline’, will launch daily nonstop flights to eight destinations on the US west coast from February 11, subject to the relevant government approvals.

The new complex, which is situated north of downtown Seattle has recently unveiled a new passenger terminal, which local authorities hope will take some of the strain off the larger Seattle/Tacoma airport to the south of the city.

The Seattle-based airline said it has acquired five additional slots from Southwest Airlines for Paine Field, allowing it to offer “up to 18 daily nonstop departures in early 2019”. The new services are due to be operated by Alaska subsidiary Horizon Air, flying Embraer 175s, featuring first class and premium class cabins. Destinations including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas/McCarran all feature on the new flight schedules.

Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines CEO said: “We’re tremendously honoured to be a part of this historic moment with the opening of a brand new commercial airport.” Meanwhile, Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, the company which built the new terminal added: “Alaska Airlines flew from Paine Field back in the 1940s and 50s. We’re excited to have the airline return”.

The Alaska Airlines Group has grown rapidly in recent years, and now boasts more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica.