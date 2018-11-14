American Orders More E175s

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: November 14th, 2018

Photo: Embraer / American Airlines

 

American Airlines and Embraer have signed a firm order for 15 E175 aircraft. The deal, worth US$705m based on current list prices, represents the latest in a flurry of US contracts for the manufacturer.

The new examples – to be operated by American Airlines’ Envoy subsidiary – will be equipped with 76 seats, with 12 in first class and 64 in economy, including American’s ‘Main Cabin Extra’ option.

The latest agreement brings the number of E175 aircraft ordered by the Fort Worth-based carrier to 104, building on a contract in May 2018 for 15 aircraft.

American has 20 E190s in its mainline fleet (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Adam Moreira)

“This new order from American Airlines continues to show the value that airlines place on our best-selling E175 aircraft,” said Charlie Hillis, Embraer’s vice president, sales and marketing. “We are fully committed to providing fleet solutions that have a positive bottom line impact, and our E175 leads the charge with over 80 percent market share in the North American market.”

According to Embraer figures, the manufacturer has sold more than 435 E175s to North America airlines since January 2013. Globally, the firm says it has logged more than 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries for the wider E-Jets programme.

Deliveries for this latest order are due to take place from 2020.

