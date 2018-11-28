Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

British Airways Retires 767

Published: November 28th, 2018

Photo: Wiki Commons / Konstantin von Wedelstaedt

 

Nearly 30 years after entering service, British Airways has bid farewell to the Boeing 767 after a final commercial flight from Larnaca to Heathrow on November 25.

The service took place on British Airways’ 767-300 registered G-BZHA (c/n 29230). The aircraft first took to the skies in May 1998 and has flown an estimated 23 million miles. It visited Larnaca a remarkable 900 times in its life, but its most popular route was to the Greek capital Athens, having completed 1,275 round trips.

The flag carrier operated its first 767 in February 1990 on a short hop to Paris/Charles de Gaulle, since then, the fleet of aircraft have completed over 425,000 commercial flights. The retirement comes just days after British Airways received its 30th Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the newest in its fleet.

Captain Julie Levy retired along with the aircraft after more than 30 years with the British flag carrier. (Photo: Stuart Bailey / British Airways)

On the 767 retirement, British Airways director of flight operations, Captain Al Bridger, said: “The 767 has been a brilliant part of our fleet, flying some of our most popular routes and giving customers what was an industry-leading service in its time. It’s fitting that as the final 767 leaves the fleet, we take our 30th delivery of another industry-leading aircraft, the 787, which offers customers an exceptional experience in the skies.”

Thomas Saunders, a Stansted-based enthusiast was on board the final rotation, BA 663. He explained it was “completely different” to any flight he’s been on before, adding, “from when the seatbelt signs went off to when they came back on, there was never an empty aisle.”

