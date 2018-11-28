Caribbean Airlines Go MAX

Photo: Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines has signed a deal with Boeing to replace its current 737-800 fleet with the 12 737 MAX 8 aircraft “over the coming years”. The flag carrier of Trinidad and Tobago has operated previous generation 737s since 2007 and currently has 12 of the type flying short-haul and regional services.

The new examples will be powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines, and feature Boeing’s new winglet technology along with other airframe enhancements which are expected to improve performance and reduce operating costs. The airline calculates the MAX 8 will provide up to 16% fuel savings compared to its current Boeing fleet.

Commenting on the agreement, Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines chief executive officer said: “Boeing has been by our side since Caribbean Airlines was founded twelve years ago using the 737-800. The 737 MAX allows us to continue offering a safe and comfortable experience for our passengers, while significantly improving fuel efficiency and environmental performance,”

Caribbean Airlines has opted for a three-class configuration seating up to 160 passengers for the new jets. The additional range offered by the 737 MAX 8 – up to 500nm more than the carrier’s existing aircraft – will assist the airline in its continued expansion, particularly for routes to the United States and Canada. At present, the company’s longest routes are to Toronto/Pearson and New York/JFK from its base at Piarco International Airport.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing at The Boeing Company added: “We are honoured that Caribbean Airlines has placed its trust once again in the Boeing airplane family and chosen to bridge to the future with the 737 MAX 8. Its selection reaffirms the partnership we have built together with the Next-Generation 737 family,”

The majority of Caribbean Airlines’ existing Boeing fleet dates back to the early-mid 2000s, with previous owners including Air Berlin and Air Europa. It is understood that the carrier’s ATR 72-600 aircraft, which were delivered new in 2011 and 2012 will be retained.