Etihad Launches New Economy Seating

Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Richard Vandervord

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is to introduce a new seating product. Branded as Economy Space, the seats will feature an increased seat pitch of up to 36” (91cm) on the carrier’s widebody fleet.

Etihad Airways aim to retrofit its ten Airbus A380s before the end of 2018, with the redesign increasing the number of extra legroom seats in the economy cabin from 20 to 80 on the double decker aircraft.

In addition to modifying its A380s, Etihad also plans to add the revised seats to 12 Boeing 777s and 21 787 Dreamliner aircraft by the end of 2019. The UAE flag-carrier says the move will increase the total number of extra legroom seats by 560% compared to current levels.

Jamal Ahmed Al Awadhi, Etihad Airways head of guest experience, said the move was in response to the popularity and demand for extra legroom seats, adding: “We recognise that no two travellers are alike, and today’s customers demand more choice and personalisation during their travels. While many airlines have been squeezing more seats into economy class, we continue to focus on providing our guests with exceptional products and services that meet and exceed the demands and budgets of different types of travellers.”

The airline has emphasised that irrespective of which seating option is selected, passengers will “continue to receive the Etihad’s complimentary core dining service and inflight entertainment.”