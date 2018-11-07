Finnair to Introduce Premium Economy

Photo: Airbus

Finnair has confirmed it will be introducing a new premium economy cabin on its long-haul services. The Helsinki-based firm says the new cabin will feature “highly customised designs” and “provide customers with increased space and comfort along with an enhanced service offering”.

Passengers will have to wait to enjoy the new product however, with the rollout not due to begin until the end of 2020. Airline management are hoping to offer the new cabin across the entire fleet by the end of 2022.

Finer details such as commercial partnerships, catering and the first aircraft types to be upgraded are still to be confirmed, with the Finnish flag carrier stating that these will be “communicated at a later stage”. It is not yet clear what – if any – impact the move will have on Finnair’s existing ‘Economy Comfort’ product, which offers extra legroom seating towards the front of the economy cabin.

Piia Karhu, senior vice president, customer experience at Finnair said: “We see a growing trend of quality-focused travellers, who place a strong focus on the comfort and quality of their travel experience. Responding to customer needs from all our key markets, our new Premium Economy class will serve the requirements of both leisure and corporate customers.”

Meanwhile, the Finnish flag carrier has also announced it will revamp the interiors of its ATR fleet. The Franco-Italian turboprops are currently deployed on domestic flights in Finland, as well as short-haul regional services to the Baltics, Gdansk, and Stockholm through Finnair’s partner Norra.

Passengers can expect new seats and carpets in addition to “a harmonised and fresh cabin interior design”. The first aircraft with the renewed cabin is expected to be in operation in summer next year, with all 12 ATRs updated by the spring of 2020.

The regional feeder traffic provided via the Norra partnership is an important element of the wider Finnair network, with over 30,000 ATR flights every year.