First Flight for ACJ320neo

Photo: Airbus

The ACJ320neo, the corporate jet version of the Airbus A320neo, has taken to the air for the first time. The flight from the Finkenwerder plant in the west of Hamburg was the start of a short programme which will see features such as additional fuel tanks and greater cabin pressure tested prior to the aircraft being prepared for its new owner.

Once testing is complete, the ACJ320neo, powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines, will undergo cabin outfitting by AMAC Aerospace in Basel, Switzerland before being repainted and delivered to Acropolis Aviation, based at Farnborough, Hampshire, with whom it will take up the registration, G-KELT (c/n 8403).

ACJ president Benoit Defforge remarked: “The ACJ320neo first flight heralds a new Airbus corporate jet era, delivering a range improvement that enables nonstop travel between even more cities. The improved fuel-efficiency also means that it compares even more favourably in operating costs with traditional business-jets.”.

Based on the popular A320neo airliner family, the corporate jet version has an increased range of 6,000nm (11,100km). Airbus Corporate Jets also offers the ACJ319neo, ACJ330neo and ACJ350 XWB as part of its range.