Juju Orders 40 737 MAX

Photo: Boeing

Jeju Air has placed a firm order for Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, in the largest single order from a Korean low-cost carrier. The deal, valued at up to US$5.9bn at list prices, includes 40 firm orders and 10 options.

The new type will be delivered between 2022 and 2026, and powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines. Management at the airline stated in an investor presentation that the MAXs will provide significant savings in fuel and MRO costs compared to its existing fleet of 737-800s. The carrier has also revealed that some orders may be boosted to the larger MAX 10 at a later date.

“With Korea’s growing commercial aviation market, we are excited to take the next step in expanding our business with the 737 Max, a world-class airplane that will allow us to improve our operation and continue to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our passengers,” said Jeju Air president and chief executive Seok-Joo Lee.

“We are extremely proud that Jeju Air has become a leader in the vibrant LCC market by flying the Boeing 737. And we are delighted that the airline has chosen to build their future fleet with this major order for the 737 MAX,” added Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing for The Boeing Company.

Jeju Air currently offers 60 domestic and international routes with almost 200 daily flights. The airline is a member of the Value Alliance, the Asian low-cost carrier alliance formed of eight airlines including Cebu Pacific and Nok Air.