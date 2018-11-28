Scoot Picks Up SilkAir Routes

Photo: Airbus

SilkAir will transfer 17 destinations to budget carrier Scoot ahead of its upcoming merger with Singapore Airlines (SIA). Dubbed a ‘route review’, SIA says it has identified “which airlines in the SIA portfolio are best suited to meeting evolving customer demand.”

The Singapore national carrier plans to move the services to its low-cost subsidiary as part of a three-year plan to reduce costs and boost revenue. The changes, which are subject to approval by regulators are due to take place between April 2019 and the second half of 2020 according to the airline.

“We are now at the half-way mark in our three-year transformation programme, and [this] announcement represents another significant development. The route review will strengthen the SIA Group for the long term, with the right vehicles in our portfolio of airlines deployed to the right markets,” said SIA CEO, Goh Choon Phong.

The 17 Silkair routes due to transfer to Scoot taken over by Scoot are as follows:

Luang Prabang and Vientiane/Wattay: April 2019

Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam: starting May 2019

Changsha Huanghua, Fuzhou Changle, Kunming Changshui and Wuhan Tianhe: May – June 2019

Chiang Mai: October 2019

Kota Kinabalu: December 2019

Balikpapan/Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman, Lombok, Makassar/Sultan Hasanuddin, Manado/Sam Ratulangi, Semarang/Ahmad Yani and Yogyakarta/Adisutjipto: between May and July 2020

In related developments, SilkAir has announced it will be downgrade its Mandalay route to a seasonal service from its current year-round operation. Existing services will end in March 2019 and will resume in November 2019, continuing until January 2020. Meanwhile, Scoot will suspend services to the Hawaiian hotspot of Honolulu from June 2019 “as a result of weak demand”.