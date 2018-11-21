United Confirms 787-10 Debut

Photo: United Airlines

United Airlines has announced six cities that will be the first international destinations to welcome its new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Services from the carrier’s New York/Newark hub to Frankfurt, Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Dublin are among those featuring the 787-10 in the 2019 summer schedule.

Ahead of its international roll-out, United’s latest aircraft will undertake transcontinental domestic operations from Newark to Los Angeles and San Francisco to assist with staff training and familiarisation.

The Chicago-based company accepted delivery of its first 787-10 in early November, registered as N14001 (c/n 40936), making United the first airline anywhere in the world to operate all three variants of the Dreamliner series. As well as the November example, a further 13 of the type are due to be delivered before the end of 2020.

The first look inside our new 787-10 Dreamliner, complete with United Polaris business class seats and United Premium Plus seats… https://t.co/xW7uNK16jA #newplanesmell #DreamPolaris pic.twitter.com/vHaAWvQTYM — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2018

United has selected a four-class configuration for the 787-10, with 44 Polaris business class seats, 21 in Premium Plus, 54 Economy Plus and 199 in economy.

Commenting on the news, Patrick Quayle, United’s vice-president of international network, remarked: “We are thrilled to announce six international cities that will be served with this aircraft and we look forward to offering our customers all of the comforts and services of our most advanced aircraft.”