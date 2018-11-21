Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

United Confirms 787-10 Debut

Published: November 21st, 2018

Photo: United Airlines

 

United Airlines has announced six cities that will be the first international destinations to welcome its new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. Services from the carrier’s New York/Newark hub to Frankfurt, Paris/Charles de Gaulle and Dublin are among those featuring the 787-10 in the 2019 summer schedule.

Ahead of its international roll-out, United’s latest aircraft will undertake transcontinental domestic operations from Newark to Los Angeles and San Francisco to assist with staff training and familiarisation.

The Chicago-based company accepted delivery of its first 787-10 in early November, registered as N14001 (c/n 40936), making United the first airline anywhere in the world to operate all three variants of the Dreamliner series. As well as the November example, a further 13 of the type are due to be delivered before the end of 2020.

United has selected a four-class configuration for the 787-10, with 44 Polaris business class seats, 21 in Premium Plus, 54 Economy Plus and 199 in economy.

Commenting on the news, Patrick Quayle, United’s vice-president of international network, remarked: “We are thrilled to announce six international cities that will be served with this aircraft and we look forward to offering our customers all of the comforts and services of our most advanced aircraft.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

