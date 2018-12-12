Avolon Firms up Airbus A320neo Order

Photo: Avolon firmed up its order for 100 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft making it the single biggest order from the lessor. Airbus

Dublin-based Avolon has firmed up its order for 75 A320neo and 25 A321neo aircraft, becoming the lessor’s largest-ever single order. This latest deal, together with the 22 single-aisle and four widebodies already delivered, increases the company’s Airbus backlog to 258, the largest of any lessor.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented: “Our order for 100 A320neo family aircraft builds on our leading industry position and reflects our ambition to become the global leader in this sector. We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family globally.”

Airbus chief commercial officer, Christian Scherer added: “This order underscores the market appetite for the efficiency, reliability and passenger appeal of our A320neo Family, I personally look forward to further extending this relationship as we go forward.”

With over 6,200 orders from more than 100 customers, the A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies that Airbus said will produce 15% fuel and CO2 savings from day one and 20% by 2020 as well as a 50% reduction in noise.

Avolon leases aircraft to 156 airlines in 64 countries around the world, its fleet is made up of 890 aircraft worth over $40bn.