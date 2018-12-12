Boeing Unveils BBJ 777X

Photo: Boeing has unveiled its latest business jet model for the 777X. Photo Boeing

Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing, announced it is launching a new business jet model based on the 777X.

Like its airliner counterpart, the BBJ 777X will be offered to customers in a -8, or -9 configuration with the -8 boasting the longest range of 11,645nm (21,570 km). The BBJ 777-9 which features a larger cabin, will still be able to offer a range of 11,000nm (20,370 km). Unveiled at the biennial Middle East Business Aviation Association Show (MEBAA) in Dubai, the BBJ 777X becomes the third widebody aircraft in current production, joining the 787 and 747-8.

Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets said the BBJ 777X will, “redefine ultra-long range VIP travel”, adding: “Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination, the new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other aeroplane before it.”

Boeing Business Jets was launched in 1996 and since then has delivered 234 aircraft out of 260 orders. In October, Boeing delivered its first BBJ MAX aircraft to a customer, with 20 more on order.